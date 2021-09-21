Speech change

6.
Direct Speech: “Why are putting up the food in your pocket, sir?” asked the nobleman. “I am doing the right thing. My dress deserves the rich dishes,” replied Sheikh Sa’adi. “Please tell me clearly what you mean to say,” said the nobleman.
Indirect Speech: The nobleman asked Sheikh Sa’adi respectfully why he was putting up the food in his pocket. Sheikh Sa’adi replied/answered that he was doing the right thing. He (S) added that his dress deserved the rich dishes. The nobleman requested Sheik Sa’adi to tell him clearly what he (S) meant to say.
7.
Direct Speech: “Follow my example,” she said when we shook hands, “and never eat more than one thing for luncheon.” “I ’ll do better than that,” I retorted, “I’ll eat nothing for dinner tonight.” “Humourist!” she cried gaily, jumping into a cab.
Indirect speech: When we shook hands she advised me to follow her example and never eat more than one thing for luncheon. I retorted that I would do better than that. I added that I would eat nothing for dinner that night. Jumping into a cab, she cried out gaily saying that I was a humorist.
8.
Direct Speech: Overhearing their whispers, the Caliph said to the dervishes, “Are you not of this house, then?” “No,” they replied. “We’ve never been in this place before.” “Perhaps that man there knows the answer,” said the Caliph, pointing to the porter. “I’ve never set foot in this house before,” replied the porter.
Indirect Speech: Overhearing their whispers the Caliph asked the dervishes if they were not of that house then. They replied in the negative and added that they had never been in that place before. This time the Caliph answered pointing to the porter that possibly that man knew the answer. Then the porter replied that he had never set foot in that house before.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক
ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা