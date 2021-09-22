Speech change

10.
Direct Speech: “I have a boy coming from the orphanage,” I said. I am the boy.” “You? But you’re small.” “Size don’t matter chopping wood,” the boy said.
Indirect Speech: I told the boy that I had a boy coming from the orphanage. He replied that he was the boy. I asked him if he was the boy and added that he was small. He told that size did not matter chopping wood.
11.
Direct Speech: “Good morning, Asha,” said Abir. How much preparation have you taken for the Test Examination?” “A great preparation,” said Asha. “I can get GPA-5” “You are a very lucky girl,” said Abir, “But my preparation is not very nice.”
Indirect Speech: Abir wished Asha good morning and asked how much preparation she had taken for the Test Examination. She replied that it was a great preparation and added that she could get GPA-5. Abir exclaimed with joy that she was a very lucky girl. He added that his preparation was not very nice.
12.
Direct Speech: “But how’s my grandmother?” Kashem asked his mother. “Did you take her to the hospital?” “Yes, she’s at the hospital now. She hurt herself quite badly. You should visit her on your way home from school,” his mother said.
Indirect Speech: Kashem asked his mother how his grandmother was. He also asked whether she (M) had taken her (G) to the hospital. His mother replied in the affirmative that she (G) was at the hospital then. His mother also said that she (G) had hurt herself quite badly. She further added that he should visit her on his way home from school.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক
ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা