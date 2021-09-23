Speech change

14.
Direct Speech: “What are you writing?” the angel looked up and replied in a sweet tone, “The names of those who love the Lord.” “And is mine one?” asked Abu. “No, your name is not included here.” Replied the angel. Abu said, “Please write down my name as one who loves his fellowmen.”
Indirect Speech: Abu asked the angel what he was writing. The angel looked up and replied in a sweet tone that he was writing the names of those who loved the Lord. Abu asked him if his name was there. The angel replied in the negative that his name was not included there. Abu requested the angel to write
down his name as one who loved his fellowmen.
15.
Direct Speech: Suddenly a voice called out, “Good morning, gentlemen. Where are you going and what are you doing here?” “Oh, nowhere and nothing.”
“But you look so pensive, why?” “Yes, you are right. We are looking for something,” replied the six blind men. “Who are you, sir?”
Indirect Speech: Suddenly a voice called out addressing as gentlemen and wished them good morning. Then he asked where they were going and what they were doing there. They exclaimed that they were going nowhere and they were doing nothing. Then the voice said that they looked very pensive and asked the reason there of. The six blind men agreed with the voice and told that he was right. They added that they were looking for something. Addressing him respectfully, they asked who he was.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল