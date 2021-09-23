Speech change

Change the following passage into indirect speech.

13.

Direct Speech: “What’s puppet show?” Lima asked her father. Father said, “Let’s go inside and you can see for yourself.” Inside the tent Lima said, “How strange! A doll is dancing and talking!” Father said, “A man behind the screen is moving the doll. Do you understand who is talking?”

Indirect Speech: Lima asked her father what puppet show was. Father proposed to Lima that they should go inside the tent and she could see for herself. Inside the tent Lima exclaimed with surprise that a doll was dancing and talking which was very strange. Her father told her that a man behind the screen was moving the doll. He asked Lima whether she understood who was talking.