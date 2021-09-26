Speech change

Change the following passage into indirect speech.

20.

Direct Speech: Shaon said to Shejan “Why are you late for school every day?” “I can’t get up early in the morning. So I don’t have enough time to be ready for school,” he replied. “How lazy you have grown!” she said. “If you don’t change your habit, you’ll be a cause of sorrow to your parents.”

Indirect Speech: Shaon asked Shejan why he was late for school every day. Shejan replied that he could not get up early in the morning and so he did not have enough time to be ready for school. Shaon exclaimed with sorrow that he had grown very lazy. She added that if he did not change the habit, he would be a cause of sorrow to his parents.