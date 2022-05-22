অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (10)

10.

a. Mrs Masuma is one of the most famous physicians of the locality (Positive).

b. The local people are proud of her (Interrogative).

c. She is very kind to her patients (Exclamatory).

d. They think that she is immortal (Negative).

e. We should take care of her (Passive).

Answer

a. Very few physicians of the locality are so famous as Mrs Masuma.

b. Aren’t the local people proud of her?

c. How kind she is to her patients!

d. They don’t think that she is mortal.

e. She should be taken care of by us.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

