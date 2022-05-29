অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (17)

17.

a. The Chinese are very industrious (Negative).

b. They are not harmful (Interrogative).

c. They are the wisest nation in the world (Positive).

d. They are very smart in their work (Exclamatory).

e. We should follow them (Passive).

Answer:

a. The Chinese are not lazy.

b. Are they harmful?

c. No other nation in the world is so wise as they.

d. How smart they are in their work!

e. They should be followed by us.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

