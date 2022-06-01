অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (20)

20.

a. Day to day life in the city is expensive (Negative).

b. The poor people lead a miserable life (Exclamatory).

c. Price hike is one of the biggest problems for them (Positive).

d. Some greedy businessmen are responsible for price spiral (Interrogative).

e. The government has taken necessary measures to keep the price hike under control (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Day to day life in the city is not cheap.

b. What a miserable life the poor people lead!

c. Very few problems for them are as big as price hike.

d. Aren’t some greedy businessmen responsible for price spiral?

e. Hasn’t the government taken necessary measures to keep the price hike under control?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

