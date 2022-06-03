অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (22)

অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
22.
a. My friend invited me to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar (Interrogative).
b. I accepted the invitation (Passive).
c. I was glad to see the sea beaches in the world (Positive).
d. It is one of the longest sea beaches in the world (Positive).
e. I shall always remember this journey (Negative).
Answer:
a. Didn’t my friend invite me to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar?
b. The invitation was accepted by me.
c. How glad I was to see the sea beaches in the world!
d. Very few sea beaches in the world are as long as it.
e. I shall never forget the journey.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
◀ Change sentences (21)