অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (27)

27.

a. Traffic jam is a common affair in big cities and towns (Interrogative).

b. It is one of the biggest problems (Comparative).

c. The causes of traffic jam are many (Negative).

d. The drivers are not willing to obey the traffic rules (Affirmative).

e. We should solve this problem as soon as possible (Imperative).

Answer

a. Isn’t traffic jam a common affair in big cities and towns?

b. It is bigger than most other problems.

c. The causes of traffic jam are not few.

d. The drivers are unwilling to obey the traffic rules.

e. Let us solve this problem as soon as possible.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

