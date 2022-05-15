অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (3)

অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
3.
a. Reshma Begum is one of the best teachers in the district (Comparative).
b. What a famous doctor her husband is! (Interrogative).
c. He will shine in life (Optative).
d. They never tell a lie (Passive).
e. Their only daughter dances very nicely (Exclamatory).
Answer
a. Reshma Begum is better than most other teachers in the district.
b. Isn’t her husband a very famous doctor?
c. May he shine in life.
d. A lie is never told by them.
e. How nicely their only daughter dances!
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা