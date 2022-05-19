অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (7)

অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
7.
a. Shaheen is clever than most other men in the area (Superlative).
b. He behaves very nicely (Exclamatory).
c. He never tells a lie (Affirmative).
d. Everybody is pleased with him (Active).
e. He is not a poor man (Interrogative).
Answer:
a. Shaheen is one of the cleverest men in the area.
b. How nicely he behaves!
c. He always speaks the truth.
d. He pleases everybody.
e. Is he a poor man?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
