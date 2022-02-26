এইচএসসি – ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Gap filling activities with clue

1. [either or, There, neither nor, was born, as close as, was over, had to, such as, would rather, so rough that.]

a. She was one of those pretty, charming young ladies, through an error of destiny, into a family of clerk.

b. She had no dowry, no hopes, no means of becoming known, appreciated, loved, and married by a man rich distinguished; and she allowed herself to marry a clerk in the office of the Board of Education.

c. She had frocks jewels, nothing. And she loved only those things.

d. She suffer incessantly, feeling herself born for all delicacies and luxuries. She suffered from the poverty of her apartment.

e. The marriage ceremony and the guests were all going to the feast. The old grey-bearded sailor sat on a stone outside the church. He watched the people walking past him.

f. “ was a ship,” the old sailor began, and he spoke so strangely that the guests stood still and listened to him.

g. We now searched we could to the hills on the other side of the river. Here we met herds of up to three hundred heads of buffalo.

h. The ground became we became frequent customers at the Shoil repair workshop.The warden in charge of it was always cheerful and ready to work on car at all hours.

i. The dry season had come and the animals were now dependent on water holes and rivers did not dry up. This was the time of the year when poachers were very active.

j. I die than steal money. Stealing is a great sin.

Answers: a. was born b. either, or c. neither, nor d. had to e. was over f. there g. as close as h. so rough that i. such as j. would rather.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা