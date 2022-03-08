এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

16.

[ Alike, look like, As soon as, Even if, to do, let alone, was born, dare, What if, would have done. ]

a. I had to get into the front rank. I __ not __ there.

b. You are over-scrupulous, surely. I ____ say Mr. Jim will be very glad to see you.

c. Kamal: I would like to send this gift to Sadia’s birthday, but it is not so costly.

Kamala: ____ we replaced it?

d. Don’t judge people seeing their appearance. The two men are ____ in looks, but not in personality.

e. It is not education or money. It is something else _____ . they had education or money men like Ashim would not wish to be officers.

f. Police: Is there any particular and special reason for your being unable ____ either? Kamrul: “There is.”

g. Please don’t insult me. I cannot have a square meal, ____ arrange a party in a Chines restaurant.

h. Maria is tall, slim and handsome. She ____ a heroine.

i. ____ the bell rang, we entered the classroom. Then our English class started.