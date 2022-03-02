এইচএসসি – ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Gap filling activities with clue

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given below.

7.

[Would, be to, may, going to, will have to, have got to, Can, used to, Dare, should]

a. Tonight I have a dinner party. I don’t have any transport to go there. I have your car?

b. Employee: I feel feverish. It be good to go home now. Boss: You may go now.

c. Friend 1: I use your mobile phone to make a call to my mother. Friend 2: Yes, you .

d. I am in a hurry. Please help me to dispose the files. I attend the meeting.

e. Our college is closed. We are arrange a study tour.

f. Hazi Mohsin was a very kind man. He had a vast property. He help the poor.

g. You cannot go home now. You go to the camp today, Sargent.

h. He is indolent. He not do it.

i. The sky is cloudy. It be raining now.

j. We are becoming weaker. Our enemies may attack you any time. We start soon.

Answer: a. May b. would c. Can, can d. Am to e. going to f. used to g. will have to h. dare i. should j. have got to.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া