এইচএসসি – ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Gap filling activities with clue

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the box.

9. [ever such, couldn’t help, about to, why should, even so, even now, according to, look, not a bit, as well as]

a. The day will remain sunny today. the weather forecast, it will remain so tomorrow.

b. I was determined to go alone. I wonder she want to go out with me.

c. How does Roni look today? He tired.

d. I want to buy the shirt. I am pay tk 2000 for that.

e. How is the film? It is a good film.

f. Maria left Matin seven years ago. he loves her.

g. I am sorry that I broke the cup. I it.

h. Are you tired? I am tired.

i. All mammals are not flightless. birds, some mammals can fly.

j. Mafiz seems nice. I don’t really trust him. Answer: a. According to b. why should c. looks d. about to e. ever such f. Even now g. couldn’t help h. not a bit i. As well as j. Even so.

10.

[had to, according to, be born, Alike, would rather, had better, would rather, not all, because of, after all]

a. Mr Roy is deemed as one of the greatest film-makers of world cinema. He in Calcutta in 1921.

b. He witnessed the practice of reading books in his family. Since his father died an untimely death, his family undergo a lot of hardships.

c. Samim’s elder sister advised him to become a film-star. But he thought be film producer.

d. She advised Kamal to beg. But he said he die than beg.

e. The sky is cloudy. There is dark patches of cloud seen in the sky.

You wait for some time.

f. Merry it’s a good book. But most of the students think that it’s rather boring.

g. His preparation was not good at all. He expected to fail the examination. He passed .

h. Don’t judge people seeing their appearance. The two girls are in looks, but not in personality.

i. I am now in a steady position. I am really happy. It’s all you.

j. Birds can fly in the sky. It’s equally true that birds can fly. Answer: a. was born b. had to c. would rather d. would rather e. had better f. According to g. after all h. alike i. because of j. not all.

