এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym (15)

Set 15

Illiteracy is a curse. It retards all development work of a country. It is said that an illiterate nation groups in darkness with no definite goal. In fact, and illiterate person is conservative, superstitious and blind. He can contribute very little to his society and country. He is unconscious and unaware of his rights and responsibilities. The whole country is responsible for this. Most of our people are illiterate and poor. In fact, illiteracy, caused by poverty, stands in the way of success. All should be practical and pragmatic while addressing this problem. Effective measure must be taken by all concerned to remove illiteracy and thus make the nation enlightened.

Words: a. curse (antonym), b. retards (synonym), c. illiterate (antonym), d. darkness (antonym), e. little (antonym), f. unconscious (antonym), g. whole (synonym), h. success (antonym), i. measure (synonym), j. remove (synonym).

Answer

Set 15: a. blessing b. impede c. literate d. light e. much f. conscious g. entire h. failure i. step j. eradicate.

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

