এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Antonym & Synonym (4)

Set 4

Democracy is the system of government which allows freedom of speech, religious and political opinion. It means fair and equal treatment for the citizens without social class division. In fact, in a democratic country people elect their representatives who work for the people. Free and fair election is the pre-condition for democracy. In a democratic country, people enjoy the rights of food, cloth, shelter, education, medical treatment and other facilities.

Words: a. allow (synonym) b. freedom (synonym) c. opinion (synonym) d. fair (antonym) e. equal (antonym) f. division (antonym) g. elect (synonym) h. system (synonym) i. treatment (synonym) j. facility (synonym).

Answer

Set 4: a. permit b. liberty c. view d. unfair e. unequal f. unity g. select h. method i. care/service j. advantage.

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

