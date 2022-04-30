পড়াশোনা

এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (2)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে

লেখা:
ইকবাল খান
Complete the sentences using suitable clauses/ phrases.

Set 2

a. 21st February is a red-letter day in our life because . It is our Mother Language Day.

b. Once there was a farmer who had three sons. They were so lazy that .

c. I have to meet Raihan. Do you know where ?

d. It is high time you . It is detrimental to health.

e. English is an international language. If you want to go abroad for higher studies, .

f. The bee is one of the busiest insects. It flies from flower to flower to .

g. My friend lived in New Zealand. It is many years since .

h. We must grow the habit of getting up early in the morning. The sooner we get up, .

i. There goes the proverb ‘United we stand, divided we fall. Unless we are united, .

j. Our country is beset with many problems. We all should come forward with a view to .

Answer:

a. 21st February is a red-letter day in our life because our brave sons laid down their lives on the day for our mother tongue.

b. They were so lazy that they did not do any work.

c. Do you know where he lives?

d. It is high time you give up smoking.

e. If you want to go abroad for higher studies, you will have to learn English.

f. It flies from flower to flower to collect honey.

g. It is many years since I met him last.

h. The sooner we get up, the better we shall have an opportunity to start our works.

i. Unless we are united, we will fall.

j. We all should come forward with a view to solving these problems.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

