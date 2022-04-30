এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (2)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Set 2
a. 21st February is a red-letter day in our life because . It is our Mother Language Day.
b. Once there was a farmer who had three sons. They were so lazy that .
c. I have to meet Raihan. Do you know where ?
d. It is high time you . It is detrimental to health.
e. English is an international language. If you want to go abroad for higher studies, .
f. The bee is one of the busiest insects. It flies from flower to flower to .
g. My friend lived in New Zealand. It is many years since .
h. We must grow the habit of getting up early in the morning. The sooner we get up, .
i. There goes the proverb ‘United we stand, divided we fall. Unless we are united, .
j. Our country is beset with many problems. We all should come forward with a view to .
Answer:
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা