এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (3)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Set 3
a. Rifat does not like _____ . He knows that rich food does not contain rich vitamins.
b. As Shafi is devoted to studies, all his teachers love him, He hopes to _____ .
c. _____ is not good. We should give up it.
d. _____ gives no pleasure. It is always painstaking.
e. There is nobody _____ . Hence happiness is a relative term.
f. Birds _____ are called migratory birds. We should not kill them.
g. People are careful _____ in Dhaka city. They don’t waste their resource.
h. Man is a social being. No man can do _____ .
i. Robinson Crusoe was born in England. His father wanted him_____ .
j. _____ in Bangladesh are unemployed. Self-employment is a possible solution to this problem.
Answer:
a. Rifat does not like .
b. He hopes to .
c. is not good.
d. gives no pleasure.
e. There is nobody .
f. Birds are called migratory birds.
g. People are careful .
h. No man can do .
i. His father wanted him .
j. in Bangladesh are unemployed.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
◀ Complete the sentences (2)