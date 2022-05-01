এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Complete the sentences (3)

Set 3

a. Rifat does not like _____ . He knows that rich food does not contain rich vitamins.

b. As Shafi is devoted to studies, all his teachers love him, He hopes to _____ .

c. _____ is not good. We should give up it.

d. _____ gives no pleasure. It is always painstaking.

e. There is nobody _____ . Hence happiness is a relative term.

f. Birds _____ are called migratory birds. We should not kill them.

g. People are careful _____ in Dhaka city. They don’t waste their resource.

h. Man is a social being. No man can do _____ .

i. Robinson Crusoe was born in England. His father wanted him_____ .

j. _____ in Bangladesh are unemployed. Self-employment is a possible solution to this problem.

Answer:

a. Rifat does not like rich food .

b. He hopes to obtain A+ in the coming examination .

c. Smoking is not good.

d. Working overtime gives no pleasure.

e. There is nobody who is always happy .

f. Birds coming from the other countries are called migratory birds.

g. People are careful of using their resources in Dhaka city .

h. No man can do a single day without the help of others .

i. His father wanted him to be a doctor .

j. A large number of youths in Bangladesh are unemployed.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

