এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (5)

5. [ what does.....look like, how, in order that, it is high time, was born, had to, what’s it like, let alone, unless, lest. ]

a. The child cannot walk ______ run in the field.

b. Tareq Ahmed is a renowned teacher. He ______ in 1960.

c. At present, the children do not know ______ swim in water.

d. Parents ______ work hard to take care of their children.

e. Rima studies hard ______ GPA-5 should be missed.

f. Father, ______ a ghost ______ ?

g. Tanisha went to college ______ she could learn something.

h. ______ people stopped corruption from society.

i. ______ swimming in the river? For the first time, it seems new experience for all.

j. You will not succeed in life ______ you work hard.

Answer

a. let alone; b. was born; c. how to; d. had to; e. lest; f. what does...... look like; g. in order that; h. It is high time; i. What’s it like; j. unless.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

