এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (6)

Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given in the list.

6. [ no sooner had, unless, what does....look like, in order to, as if, what if, there, let alone, was born, it. ]

a. Accessibility to higher education in our country is very difficult. Students must work hard get themselves admitted into universities.

b. Time is very important in our life. You cannot prosper in life you make the best use of time.

c. The students were talking in the class. the teacher entered the class than they stopped talking.

d. He proceeded he had never seen me. His behaviour shocked me.

e. The man is very weak. He cannot walk a mile five miles.

f. I’m in short of time. the train is late?

g. Once lived a farmer. He had four sons.

h. Have you seen a camel? it ?

i. is unfortunate that many students spoil their time by using Facebook.

j. Joynul Abedin was a great artist. He in Kishoreganj.

Answer

a. in order to; b. unless; c. No sooner had; d. as if; e. let alone; f. What if; g. there; h. What does...... look like; i. It; j. was born.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

