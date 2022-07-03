এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling with words (9)

09. [ as soon as, what does...look like, what if, what’s it like, It, had better, was born, let alone, have to, would rather. ]

a. Deforestation is a matter of great concern. We ______ take immediate steps against cutting down trees at random.

b. To tell a lie is a great sin. We ______ die than tell a lie. Otherwise none will believe us.

c. Helmet should be used while driving a motorcycle. ______ you were driving your bike and met a serious accident?

d. ______ swimming in the sea? It seems to be very heroic to me.

e. ______ mother heard the news, she cried loudly. She lost her child in a car accident.

f. Rome was not built in a day. ______ took a long time and hard labour to build this city.

g. Rahman is a poor man. He cannot buy a shirt, ______ a car.

h. Kazi Nazrul Islam is our rebel poet. He ______ in Churulia of West Bengal.

i. Rina’s dress looks very dirty. It is old enough. She ______ buy a new dress.

j. Rana: Hi, Robi ______ a peacock ______ ? Robi: It’s a very nice bird. It knows how to dance.

Answer: a. have to; b. would rather; c. What if; d. What’s it like; e. As soon as; f. It; g. let alone; h. was born; i. had better; j. what does...look like?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Gap filling with words (8)