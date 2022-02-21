এইচএসসি - ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Modifiers

Set 1

Kazi Nazrul Islam is called the Shelley of Bengali literature. He was a (a) (pre-modify the noun) poet. He wrote (b) (post-modify the verb) in every branch of Bengali literature. Nazrul, (c) (use an appositive), won the attention of everyone in the early childhood. He wrote ceaselessly until the death of (d) (use possessive pronoun) poetic flair. He composed his songs (e) (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb). His songs are (f) (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) melodious. He enriched the Bengali literature (g) (use an adverb to pre-modify the verb). His literary works have enriched (h) (use a noun adjective) literature. He was (i) (use an article) secular poet. He sang the songs of equality (j) (use an adverbial phrase).

Answer: a. great/famous b. almost c. our national poet d. his e. to inspire the people f. very g. greatly h. Bengali i. a j. in this way

Set 2

Rabindranath Tagore was a (a) (pre-modify the noun) poet of Bengali literature. He was born in a (b) (pre-modify the noun) family at Jorasanko, Kolkata. He went to school (c) (post-modify the verb). He wrote his (d) (pre-modify the noun) verse at the age of eight. At the age of seventeen, he went to London (e) (post-modify the verb with an infinitive) school there. He was put up in a lodging house under the care of a (f) (pre-modify the noun) coach, Mr. Scott. He was lucky (g) (post modify the adjective with an infinitive) an English family of Mr. Scott. He also visited the house of Parliament (h) (post-modify the verb with an infinitive) Gladstone and John Bright’s debates on Irish rule. He wrote letters to Kolkata (i) (post-modify the verb with a present participle) English society. At this, his family thought that they might lose their son (j) (post-modify the verb). So, he was called back to Kolkata.

Answer: a. renowned b. noble c. early d. first e. to attend f. professional g. to find. h. to listen to i. admiring j. forever.

Set 3

It was a hot (a) (use a noun adjective to pre-modify the noun) day. A (b) (pre-modify the noun) crow flew all over the fields looking for water. For a long time, she could not find any water. She felt (c) (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) weak, almost giving up hope. Suddenly, she saw a water jug below her. She flew (d) (post-modify the verb) to see if there was any water inside. Yes, she could see some water inside the jug. The crow tried (e) (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb). Sadly, she found that the neck of the jug was too narrow. Then she tried to push the jug down for the water to flow out. But she found (f) (use a demonstrative to pre-modify the noun) jug was too heavy. The crow thought (g) (use a phrase to post-modify the verb) what to do. (h) (use a participle to pre-modify the verb), she saw some pebbles nearby. She (i) (pre-modify the verb) had a good idea. She started picking up the pebbles one by one, dropping each into the jug. As more and more pebbles filled the jug, the water level kept rising. Soon it was high (j) (post-modify the adjective) for the crow to drink. The crow quenched its thirst and flew away.

Answer: a. summer b. thirsty c. very d. quickly e. to drink water f. that g. for a while h. Looking around i. finally/then j. enough

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা