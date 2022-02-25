এইচএসসি – ২০২২ | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র : Modifiers

Read the following text and use modifiers in the blank spaces as directed.

Set 13

A village doctor is a very (a) (pre-modify the noun) person in the rural areas of Bangladesh. He is (b) (pre-modify the verb) known as a quack. A village doctor is not a (c) (pre-modify the noun) doctor. He usually sits in a small dispensary (d) (post-modify the verb). He treats the patients (e) (use a participle phrase to post-modify the verb) fees. A village doctor is not a (f) (pre-modify the noun) man. His chamber is (g) (pre-modify the verb) furnished. He cannot supply costly medicine to (h) (pre-modify the noun) patients. In our country the number of qualified doctors is (i) (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) few. So, a village doctor is a great friend to the (j) (pre-modify the noun) villagers.

Answer

a. familiar b. also c. qualified/skilled d. regularly/everyday e. taking small f. rich/wealthy g. not well h. poor i. very j. poor.

Set 14

Raja, (a) (post-modify the noun with an appositive), is known to his classmates as a good student. He has (b) (use a quantifier to pre-modify the noun) good qualities. He knows that the (c) (use an adjective to pre-modify the noun) duty of a student is to study and he never neglects (d) (use a demonstrative to pre-modify the noun) duty. He prepares (e) (use possessive to pre-modify the noun) lessons regularly. He maintains discipline. He knows the value of time. He gets up (f) (post-modify the verb with an adverb) so that he can get enough time to study. He goes to school (g) (post-modify the verb with an adverb). He never wastes a (h) (use determines to pre-modify the noun) moment in vain. Raja is (i) (pre-modify the adjective with an intensifier) gentle. He always obeys his parents and teachers. He never mixes with (j) (pre-modify the noun) boys. A student like Raja is a great asset of a nation.

Answer

a. a school boy b. some/many c. main d. this e. his f. early g. daily h. single i. very j. naughty

Set 15

I had a peculiar experience (a) (post-modify the verb) while travelling to St. Martin’s Island. I visited the island along with my family. Zahid, (b) (post-modify the noun with an appositive), was our guide. On our way to the island, we watched (c) (demonstrative to pre-modify the noun) seagulls. The (d) (pre-modify the noun) birds were flying (e) (post-modify the verb) with the ship. They become (f) (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) dear and friendly to us. We entertained them with chips and biscuits. (g) (use a present participle to pre-modify the verb) them, we become (h) (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) excited. We decided (i) (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb) in the idyllic island for a couple of days. We can never forget (j) (use a demonstrative to pre-modify the adjective phrase) lovely sea birds.

Answer

a. unexpectedly b. a local boy c. some d. beautiful e. along f. very g. Entertaining h. very i. to stay j. those

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

