দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (1)

1.

a. We are not beasts. (Affirmative)

b. God has bestowed conscience upon us. (Passive)

c. We know what is right and what is wrong. (Interrogative)

d. All men must die. (Negative)

e. It matters little if a man lives many years or not. (Interrogative)

f. The deed of a man is the most important thing in life. (Comparative)

g. Our life is not measured by months or years. (Active)

h. We cannot call the people living only for their own interest real human beings. (Passive)

i. Their life is not better than that of a beast. (Positive)

j. What an unfortunate fellow he is! (Assertive)

Answer:

a. We are humans.

b. We have been bestowed conscience by God.

c. Don’t we know what is right and what is wrong?

d. All men cannot but die.

e. Does it matter much if a man lives many years or not?

f. The deed of a man is more important than any other thing in life.

g. We do not measure our life by months or years.

h. The people living only for their own interest cannot be called real human beings.

i. The life of a beast is as good as their life.or, Their life is almost same as a beast.

j. He is a very unfortunate fellow.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা