দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (4)

4.

a. Cricket is a very exciting game. (Exclamatory)

b. People of all ages enjoy this game. (Passive voice)

c. It is played all over the world. (Active voice)

d. At present, it is the most popular game in our country. (Comparative)

e. Cricket is costlier than most other games. (Superlative)

f. Only two teams each consisting of eleven players play the game. (Negative)

g. Two umpires conduct the game. (Passive voice)

h. How thrilling and exciting the game is for the spectators! (Assertive)

i. Bangladesh plays Test and develops its standard. ( Imperative)

j. We must try our best to improve its present position. (Negative sentence without changing meaning)

Answer:

a. What an exciting game cricket is!

b. This game is enjoyed by people of all ages.

c. People all over the world play it.

d. At present, it is more popular than any other game in our country.

e. Cricket is one of the costliest games.

f. Not more than two teams each consisting of eleven players play the game.

g. The game is conducted by two umpires.

h. The game is very thrilling and exciting for the spectators.

i. Let Bangladesh play Test and develop its standard.

j. We cannot but try our best to improve its present position.

Or, We cannot help trying our best to improve its present position.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

