দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (1)

a. Through the kindness of a patron, he was educated at the Town Grammar School and then at the University of Cambridge.

b. He was born in 1564, two months before Shakespeare, in the town of Canterbury.

c. He may be regarded as the true founder of drama.

d. In 1587, at the age of 23, he produced his first play, Tamburlaine, which brought him instant recognition.

e. He graduated at the age of 19, and then went to London where he became an actor living in the low town atmosphere of excess poverty and wretchedness.

f. Then he was stabbed in a drunken fight and died wretchedly.

g. In five years, while Shakespeare was serving apprenticeship, Marlowe produced all his great works.

h. Thereafter, although he led a wretched life, he remained loyal to a high literary purpose.

i. He was the son of a poor shoe maker.

j. Christopher Marlowe was the greatest of Shakespeare’s predecessors.

Answer: j + b + i + a + e + d + g + h + c + f

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা