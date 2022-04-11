দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (5)

5.

a. Ali came forward to rescue the bull.

b. The farmer’s young son Ali would often help the servant.

c. So the bull was kept in chains.

d. Once he had been sick for several months.

e. The bull became very grateful to Ali.

f. An old farmer was very happy with his five animals.

g. Once the bull was very frightened by a terrible thunderstorm.

h. The bull was so annoyed that whenever it saw Ali it tried to attack him with the horns.

i. He engaged a servant to look after the animals.

j. A wild bull did not like him because once he annoyed the bull.

Answer: f + d + i + b + j + h + c + g + a + e

