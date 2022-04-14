দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Rearranging (8)

8.

a. At the age of twelve, he was put to work on a railway.

b. Later he invented a new telegraph which could print its own message.

c. Thomas Alva Edision was one of the greatest scientists of the world.

d. Out of gratitude, the station master taught him how to work with the telegraph which was newly invented then.

e. He was born in 1847 with great defect in hearing.

f. He breathed his last in 1931.

g. So, he did not get formal education in any school.

h. Once he saved the station master’s child from an accident at the risk of his own life.

i. He also made other inventions which brought him money and fame.

j. All the education was given him by his mother.

Answer: c + e + g + j + a + h + d + b + i + f

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearranging – 7