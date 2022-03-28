দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (11,12)

পড়াশোনা

দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (11,12)

লেখা:
বাদল চৌধুরী
Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.

Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.

11.

perform-make-be-consider-go

bring-utilize-compare-stop-inspire

Time (a) ______ as a very valuable thing on earth. It (b) ______ to an old gypsy. There (c) ______ a proverb, ‘Time and tide wait for none’ It is time which cannot be (d) ______ . The people who (e) ______ the best use of time in the past achieved the best position in the society. They (f) ______ the ideal people of our society. Students (g) ______ by their ideality should (h) ______ their duties in time. They must remember that none can be great without (i) ______ time. In fact, proper use of time(j) ______ peace, prosperity and happiness in life.

Answer: a. is considered, b. is compared, c. goes, d. stopped, e. made, f. are, g. inspired, h. perform, i. utilizing, j. brings,

12.

know-receive-enrich-open-learn

apply-mix-keep-give-become

Bookish knowledge (a) ______ useless when one (b) ______ it in the real life. In our practical life, we (c) ______ with different types of people and we get (d) ______ by learning from their ways of living, manners and other things. If we (e) ______ our eyes and ears (f) ______, we can learn good things of life. The outside world (g) ______ us a wide scope of (h) ______different people and their cultures. The things (i) ______ at schools and colleges are important but what we (j) ______ from our practical life is precious.

Answer: a. becomes, b. cannot apply, c. mix, d. enriched, e. keep, f. open, g. gives, h. knowing, i. received, j.learn.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

