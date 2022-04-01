দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (19-20)

19.

throw– fall– become– be– use

pollute– suffer– save– do– look

The other name of water is life. We cannot (a) ______ a single moment without it. Water is (b) ______ not only for drinking purposes but also for household works and industrial works. Water becomes (c) ______in many ways. The mills and factories pollute water by (d) ______ waste into it. Water (e) ______ polluted by chemicals and different elements. Sometimes people (f) ______ from many diseases. We should (g) ______ very careful about it. We must (h) ______ for safe source of drinking water. Otherwise, we must (i) ______ in danger. Let us (j) ______ water from pollution.

Answer: a. do, b. used, c. polluted, d. throwing, e. is, f. suffer, g. become, h. look, i. fall, j. save.

20.

take– work– come– dominate– confine

contribute– be– need– keep– come

Today women are playing an important role in all spheres of life. Once they were (a) ______ by men. They are no longer (b) ______ within the four walls of their parents’ or husbands’ house. They have (c) ______ out of the kitchen and are (d) ______ hand in hand with men. By (e) ______ higher education, they are becoming pilots, doctors, engineers, teachers, administrators etc. They have (f) ______ able to prove their worth. They (g) ______ much to the economy of the country. Now it (h) ______ to the realization of the men that true development of the country is never possible (i) ______ half of the population idle at home. So, it (j) ______ no telling that women are playing a great role in the socio-economic condition of our country.

Answer: a. dominated, b confined, c. come, d. working, e. taking, f. been, g. contribute/are contributing, h. has come, i. keeping, j. needs.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

