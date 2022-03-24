দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (3,4)

দশম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
3.
build-lag lead-remember-reach
be-idle-depend-follow-work
Bangladesh is full of natural resources. The prosperity of the country (a) _____ on the proper utilization of the resources. We should not (b) _____a lazy life. We should all (c) _____up our country. For this reason we have to (d)_____ hard. No nation can prosper without industry. It should be (e) _____that industry is the key to success. If we (f) _____the days away, we (g)_____ behind. The nations that (h) _____the pinnacle of development (i) _____industrious. We (j) _____them.
Answer: a. depends, b. lead, c. build, d. work, e. remembered, f. idle, g. will lag / may lag, h. reach / have reached, i. are, j. should follow.
4.
need-experience-consist-save-pick
think-begin-decide-relate-sense
Memories (a) _____to mental records of past events. As such, they (b)_____ of recollections of our personal experiences. Memory (c) _____with the senses, since that is how we (d) _____ the world. If you (e) _____about it, the memories are the remembrances of things you have (f) _____in the form of touches, tastes, sounds, sights and smells. As you experience the world around you, your brain (g)_____ which information (h) _____ to be (i) _____ instead of remembering every little thing, your brain (j) _____ and chooses what is important.
Answer: a. are related, b. consist, c. begins, d. experience, e. think, f. sensed, g. decides, h. needs, i. saved, j. picks.
বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা