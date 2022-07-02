দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (4)

4. [ need-experience-consist-save-pick-think-begin-decide-relate-sense ]

Memories (a) _____ to mental records of past events. As such, they (b) _____ of recollections of our personal experiences. Memory (c) _____ with the senses, since that is how we (d) _____ the world. If you (e) _____ about it, the memories are the remembrances of things you have (f) _____ in the form of touches, tastes, sounds, sights and smells. As you experience the world around you, your brain (g) _____ which information (h) _____ to be (i) _____ instead of remembering every little thing, your brain (j) _____ and chooses what is important.

Answer: a. are related, b. consist, c. begins, d. experience, e. think, f. sensed, g. decides, h. needs, i. saved, j. picks.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Right form of verbs (3)