নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (18)

18. (a) ______ benefits of reading newspapers can hardly be exaggerated. Newspaper is (b) ______ storehouse (c) ______ knowledge. The chief business of (d) ______ newspaper is to give us (e) ______ news which we need to know. It tells us what happens (f) ______ home and abroad. Modern civilized people cannot do (g) ______ newspaper. Newspaper plays (h) ______ important role (i) ______ the lives of a nation. It makes the world smaller and provides a great benefit (j) ______ us.

Answer: a. The; b. the; c. of; d. a; e. x; f. at; g. without; h. an; i. in; j. to.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

