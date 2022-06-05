নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (23)

23. Internet is (a) _____ latest discovery of science. It is the greatest advancement in this field. It is computerized process with (b) _____ telephone set. To get Internet connection, it requires (c) _____ modem telephone line and a different sort of software (d) _____ using the network systems. Nowadays, and Internet is of great use (e) _____ us. It has made (f) _____ world smaller and brought the world (g) _____ our reach. We can get any (h) _____ information in a very short time. It has not only widened our knowledge but also made us thirsty (i) _____ the unknown. It’s a miracle (j) _____ Aladin’s magic lamp.

Answer: a. the; b. a; c. a; d. for: e. to; f. the; g. within; h. x; i. for; j. like.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

