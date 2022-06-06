নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (24)

24. It is anticipated that (a) _____ new century is now facing various challenges specially environmental disaster. Feeding the ever growing population is (b) _____ first and foremost challenge (c) _____ Bangladesh. It is very difficult to sustain the current level (d) _____ agricultural production. Because our (e) _____ agricultural land is being reduced due to human habitat, industrialization, river erosion, etc. Besides, we are losing our (f) _____ forests gradually. Trees are being cut (g) _____ indiscriminately resulting (h) _____ an increase of pollution. So, it is imperative to cheek (i) _____ reckless alarming condition (j) _____our own existence.

Answer: a. the; b. the; c. for; d. of; e. x; f. x; g. down; h. in; i. the; j. for.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

