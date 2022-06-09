নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (27)

27. (a) _____ world is full (b) _____ uncountable natural and man-made objects. (c) _____ Natural objects are stones, trees, air and water. (d) _____ Man-made objects are houses, cars, clothes and chemical, natural forces are cyclones, earthquakes, volcanoes, storms and ocean currents. Life exists (e) _____ different condition. It is very important to keep (f) _____ environment clean. The environment provides food and shelter (g) _____ all the living organisms. Keeping it clean and pollution free ensures we have a steady supply (h) _____ fresh air. To keep and attain (i) _____ clean environment that is free (j) _____ dust, smell and disease, we have to exert our collective contribution.

Answer: a. The; b. of; c. x; d. x; e. in; f. the; g. to; h. of; i. a; j. from.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Fill in the blanks -26