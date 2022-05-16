নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (3)

3. (a) ____ issue of using cell phones at school is (b) ____ matter of recent debate. Many schools are struggling to prevent their students (c) ____ using cell phones. Guardians also have (d) ____ different views (e) ____ allowing their children to use technological devices such as cell phones, video games and (f) ____ internet. There are some guardians who do not want their children to use (g) ____ technology as it might cause harm (h) ____ them. On the other hand, some guardians do not want to deprive them (i) ____ the blessing (j) ____ technology.

Answer: a. The; b. a; c. from; d. x; e. on; f. the; g. x; h. to; i. of; j. of.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

