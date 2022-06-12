নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (30)

30. Bangladesh is beset (a) ______ many problems. Illiteracy is one of them. It is not a boon (b) ______ us. It is undoubtedly (c) ______ curse. It hinders all kinds of developments of (d) ______ country. It also causes many other problems in our (e) ______ society. As most of our people are not conscious (f) ______ the importance of education, we cannot take proper (g) ______ steps to eradicate illiteracy. As a result, we are lagging behind. We have to depend (h) ______ the foreign aids. All of us should come forward jointly to remove illiteracy (i) ______ society. Then (j) ______ development of the country will be possible.

Answer: a. with; b. to; c. a; d. a; e. x; f. of; g. x; h. on; i. from; j. the.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

