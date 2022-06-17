নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (35)

35. Happiness is (a) ______ relative term. A person (b) ______ a crown living in a palace, may not be happy whereas (c) ______ day labourer may get happiness living (d) ______ a shabby hut. Again, (e) ______ happiness varies (f) ______ person to person (g) ______ beggar may be happy getting a coin. (h) ______ businessman may be happy getting millions (i) ______ money. But complete happiness or peace of mind is blessing (j) ______ Allah.

Answer: a. a; b. with; c. a; d. in; e. x; f. from; g. A; h. A; i. of; j. of.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

