নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (37)

37. There is (a) ______ close relationship (b) ______man and nature. Man has established (c) ______ friendship with nature. It help us (d) ______ many ways. Similarly, trees are closely related (e) ______ our life. Trees play (f) ______ important role in our life and economy. Trees are very useful (g) ______ us. We get oxygen (h) ______ them. They are (i) ______ great source of food and vitamin. They meet up our local (j) ______ demands.

Answer:

a. a; b. between; c. X; d. in; e. to; f. an; g. to; h. from; i. a; j. x;

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

