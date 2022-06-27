নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (45)

45. Patriotism is (a) _____ noble virtue. It is (b) _____ inherent instinct in human nature. It inspires (c) _____ man to shed the drop of blood to defend (d) _____ liberty and dignity of the country. But patriotism should not be merely a so-called slogan (e) _____ the public meeting to fraud the people. It should be remembered in the core of (f) _____ heart and must be (g) _____ our deeds. Real patriotism is always (h) _____ fake patriotism. Everybody should bear (i) _____ mind that a pretender must be defeated. Nobody will remember or honour (j) _____ mock patriot.

Answer:

a. a; b. an; c. a; d. the; e. in; f. x; g. in; h. above; i. in; j. a.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

