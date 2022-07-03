নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (49)

49. Time is (a) ______ very precious thing. Time which is lost once, is lost (b) ______ forever. There is (c) ______ proverb, Time and tide wait (d) ______ none. It is time which does not have (e) ______ relative feelings. It does not wait for anyone if it is not used wisely. It is really (f) ______ essential to real proper use (h) ______ time. They never put (i) ______ their work for tomorrow. That’s way, they have contributed a lot (j) ______ society.

Answer: a. a; b. x; c. a; d. for; e. x ; f. x; g. of; h. of; i. off: j. to.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

