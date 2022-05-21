নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (8)

8. (a) ______ ideal teacher is often compared (b) ______ an architect. He is called (c) ______ architect of a nation. He is the light of learning and makes the illiterate people (d) ______ worthy citizens of our country. But it is (e) ______ matter of regret that the teachers are not held (f) ______ due respect in our society. They lead (g) ______ humble life in the midst of want. Still they keep the light (h) ______ education burning in order to remove (i) ______ darkness of illiteracy and superstitions (j) ______ the society.

Answer:

a. An; b. with; c. the; d. x; e. a; f. in; g. a; h. of; i. the; j. from.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

