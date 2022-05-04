নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (10)

10. Education is essential for any kind of (a) ______ (develop). The poor socio-economic condition of our country can be (b) ______ (large) attributed to many people’s (c) ______ (accessibility)to education. Many (d) ______ (literate) people do not have any knowledge of health, sanitation and (e) ______ (populate) control. It (f) ______ (able) us to perform our duties (g) ______ (proper). It enhances our (h) ______ (able) to raise crops, store food and protect the (i) ______ (environ). Education helps us to adopt a (j) ______ (ration) attitude. It provides us with an (k) ______ (lightened) awareness about things and this awareness is a (l) ______ (requisite) for social development. So, we should make people aware of the (m) ______ (import) of education so that the country can make progress (n) ______ (rapid).

Answer: a. development; b. largely; c. inaccessibility; d. illiterate; e. population; f. enables; g. properly; h. ability; i. environment; j. rational; k. enlightened; 1. prerequisite; m. importance; n. rapidly.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

