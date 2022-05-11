নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (17)

17. People are (a) ______ (general) fond of glittering things. They are the (b) ______ (love) of surface. They are concerned with the (c) ______ (out) show of things and beings. They (d) ______ (hard) bother about intrinsic value. Gold is a very (e) ______ (value) thing. But there are (f) ______ (vary) metals in nature that look like gold. They fade soon and become less (g) ______ (beauty) So, the surface of anything should not be the key for its (h) ______ (measure) In the same way in human society, there are many people who are (i) ______ (out) beautiful but (j) ______ (internal) very dishonest and (k) ______ (moral) empty or depraved. We should be (l) ______ (prude) while selecting friends. We all should be (m) ______ (care) about this truth. Otherwise, we will have to be (n) ______ (repent) in the long run.

Answer:

a. generally; b. lovers; c. outward; d. hardly; e. valuable; f. various; g. beautiful; h. measurement; i. outwardly; j. internally; k. morally; l. prudent; m. careful; n. repentant.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

