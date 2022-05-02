নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (8)

8. King Solomon was (a) _____ (fame) for his (b) _____ (wise). He was blessed with (c) _____ (ordinary) knowledge and it was really beyond people’s (d) _____ (imagine). One day, the Queen of Sheba wanted to test how wise he was. Solomon was given two kinds of flowers. One was (e) _____ (nature) and the other was (f) _____ (artifice). As he had a close (g) _____ (associate) with nature, he had been (h) _____ (success) to differentiate them. In this way, his (i) _____ (repute) of (j) _____ (multidimensional) knowledge spread all over the world. Very often people from home and (k) _____ (road) came to visit him. People used to have (l) _____ (significance) discussion with him. This discussion was not only (m) _____ (intelligence) but also (n) _____ (interest).

Answer:

a. famous; b. wisdom; c. extraordinary; d. imagination; e. natural; f. artificial; g. association; h. successful; i. reputation; j. multidimensional; k. abroad; l. significant; m. intelligent; n. interesting.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

