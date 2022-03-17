নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Change Sentences

1.

a. We are proud of our freedom fighters (Interrogative).

b. Their contribution will never be forgotten (Affirmative).

c. Their sacrifice is greater than any other thing (Positive).

d. But today they lead a very miserable life (Exclamatory).

e. We should take proper steps to improve their condition (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Aren’t we proud of our freedom fighters?

b. Their contribution will ever be remembered.

c. No other thing is as great as their sacrifice.

d. But what a miserable life they lead today!

e. Let us take proper steps to improve their condition.

2.

a. Mr. Mahmud is an honest man (Negative).

b. He never tells a lie (Passive).

c. His son is the best boy in the class (Positive).

d. Mrs Mahmud is an excellent lady (Exclamatory).

e. Mr. Mahmud is always punctual (Negative).

Answer:

a. Mr. Mahmud is not a dishonest man.

b. A lie is never told by him.

c. No other boy in the class is so good as his son.

d. What an excellent lady Mrs Mahmud is!

e. Mr. Mahmud is never late.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা