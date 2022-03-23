নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Change Sentences (11,12)

11.

a. Rabiul is a regular student (Negative).

b. He is very attentive to his studies (Interrogative).

c. He never disobeys his parents (Affirmative).

d. Everybody likes him (Negative).

e. His tone is very sweet (Exclamatory).

Answer:

a. Rabiul is not an irregular student.

b. Isn’t he very attentive to his studies?

c. He always obeys his parents.

d. Nobody dislikes him.

e. How sweet his tone is!

12.

a. Asma is a famous lawyer (Interrogative).

b. She is older than Sabrina (Positive).

c. She talks very smartly (Exclamatory).

d. Everybody respects her (Passive).

e. She never hates anybody (Affirmative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t Asma a famous lawyer?

b. Sabrina is not as old as she.

c. How smartly she talks!

d. She is respected by everybody.

e. She always loves everybody.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া