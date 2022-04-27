নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (3)

3.

Bangladesh is a (a) _____ (river) and (b) _____ (agriculture) country. So, we can not ignore the (c) _____ (important) of rivers. Our agriculture is largely (d) _____ (depend) on the rivers. But we get (e) _____ (sufficient) water for use from the rivers. There are (f) _____ (differ) reasons behind it. At first, the water of many rivers (g) _____ (dry) up in summer. Again, the water of some rivers is (h) _____ (extreme) poisonous. This poisonous water is (i) (suit) for our agriculture. So, water pollution should be prevented at any cost for the (j) _____ (better) of our agriculture. So the government should carry on (k) _____ (extend) campaign against water pollution. In this (l) _____ (connect), the mass media can play (m) _____ (significance) role in making people (n) _____ (ware) of the harmful effects of water pollution.

Answer: a. riverine; b. agricultural; c. importance; d. dependent; e. insufficient; f. different; g. dries; h. extremely; i. unsuitable; j. betterment; k. extensive; l. connection; m. significant; n. aware.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

